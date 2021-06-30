Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bititude

CWR | Design System

Bititude
Bititude
Hire Me
  • Save
CWR | Design System dashboad dashboard dark theme project management illustration branding ux ui mobile app design bititude graphic design
CWR | Design System dashboad dashboard dark theme project management illustration branding ux ui mobile app design bititude graphic design
Download color palette
  1. White.png
  2. Dark.png

Hey!
Here is the design system we developed for our Australian client Cordis.
The interesting part of this application - CheckWorkRights - is the design system. The system frees up time by off-loading trivial basics, so the team can craft in the areas that make CWR product truly unique.And it ensures a consistent and better workflow for design teams.

It was equally challenging and exciting working on this!

Bititude
Bititude
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bititude

View profile
    • Like