VIDHARSHANA B

A social media user profile : )

VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B
A social media user profile : )
Design #004
Challenge : Design an user profile :)
If you are always trying to be normal, you will not know how amazing you can be..
It was fun designing this page : )
Hope y'all like it :) Have a great day

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B

