Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxim Roggeman

We died of Covid-19

Maxim Roggeman
Maxim Roggeman
  • Save
We died of Covid-19 design illustration concept photoshop
Download color palette

Photoshop edit of the Statue Of Liberty if humanity seized to exist as a result of Covid-19

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Maxim Roggeman
Maxim Roggeman

More by Maxim Roggeman

View profile
    • Like