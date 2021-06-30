limseunghui

Dongji logo

limseunghui
limseunghui
  • Save
Dongji logo red bean soup red bean graphic design animation design vector logodesign doodle illustraion
Download color palette

Dongji : Midwinter
Illust by Seunghui
Copyright NAVER Corp. All Rights Reserved

limseunghui
limseunghui

More by limseunghui

View profile
    • Like