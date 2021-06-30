Battlefield 2042 Standard Print Clothing GRAPHIC T-SHIRT Essenti

Just your everyday smooth, comfy tee, a wardrobe staple

Slim fit, so size up if you prefer a looser fit, or check out the Classic T-Shirt

Male model shown is 6'0" / 183 cm tall and wearing size Large

Female model shown is 5'8" / 173 cm tall and wearing size Small

Midweight 4.2 oz. / 145 gsm fabric, solid color t-shirts are 100% cotton, heather grey t-shirts are 90% cotton/10% polyester charcoal heather t-shirts are 52% cotton/48% polyester