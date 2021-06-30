Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
temiss

Web Banner Design for Paimeix

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Web Banner Design for Paimeix graphic design ads design advertisement banner design web banner website banner brand illustration identity branding vector ui branding digital art digital design
Web Banner Design for Paimeix graphic design ads design advertisement banner design web banner website banner brand illustration identity branding vector ui branding digital art digital design
Web Banner Design for Paimeix graphic design ads design advertisement banner design web banner website banner brand illustration identity branding vector ui branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. 01 (8).jpg
  2. 03 (9).jpg
  3. 02 (12).jpg

Paimeix is an industrial brand that was looking for some industrial and business like web banners to introduce their services and features. It was important to keep them eye-catching, engaing and informative.

Increase your website interaction with the right designs and advertisement.

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like