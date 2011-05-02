Aaron Nichols

Binocular Character Icon

Binocular Character Icon pixar toy story character icon binoculars practice
Just working on a fun pixar type character icon set. Its supposed to look different, not going for exact replica here.

Would like your comments or suggestions though.

Some Buzz Lightyear

Posted on May 2, 2011
