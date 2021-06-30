Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crypto Exchange Platform

Crypto Exchange Platform product cryptocurrency productdesign ui designer design crypto
Hi Guys!

Here's a teaser of the project that I am currently working on. It provides exchange for almost all known cryptocurrencies, help users to invest, save, and educates newbies on how just to enter the world of cryptocurrencies.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
