Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio

Paybay - Finance Dashboard 💸

Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio
Agum Satria Prakoso ✮ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Paybay - Finance Dashboard 💸 design uiux financial web app app design fintech finance dashboard
Paybay - Finance Dashboard 💸 design uiux financial web app app design fintech finance dashboard
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Hi Troops 👋
This is my another exploration, but now about Finance Dashboard.

Hope you like it! 👍
Thanks for your feedback, comments & likes!

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like