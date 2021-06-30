Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Orestas Aleksynas
Makeen

Contracts Manager

Orestas Aleksynas
Makeen
Orestas Aleksynas for Makeen
Hire Us
  • Save
Contracts Manager modern web app dark mode document contract b2c ui business minimal app clean
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋

Today, I’m happy to share a web app concept that allows you to manage your business contracts and documents easily.

Press “L” if you like it.
📧 Have a project idea? We are available! Contact us.

Makeen | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Makeen
Makeen
Hire Us

More by Makeen

View profile
    • Like