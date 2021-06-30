Oğuz Yağız Kara

Website for Klarna Design Summit on Awwwards 🤩

Hello guys! 🥳

I am happy to present the Klarna Design Summit Design Event for Klarna 100+ Designers!

The website is now on AWWWARDS 💎
Check it out and cast your vote!

What was the my role:

- User Interface Design
- Interaction Design
- Art Direction
- Hi-Fi Prototyping

Thank you Hüseyin for his outstanding webflow skills!

Share your feedback, guys, and don't forget to Vote!
Eager to hear from you 🤩

Hope you all enjoy it.

oguzyagizkara@gmail.com

