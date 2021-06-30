David Salmon

Daily UI - #067 - Hotel Booking

Daily UI - #067 - Hotel Booking dailyui
Quick hotel search view for today's challenge.

Font is Freight Sans Pro.

Thanks to Tejasvi Ganjoo, Travel Cents and Unsplash for the images of Notting Hill (https://unsplash.com/photos/WY9w2cLZrp8, https://unsplash.com/photos/WYLuNY5JG4E).

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
