Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ines Mecheri

LOGO & MARKS

Ines Mecheri
Ines Mecheri
  • Save
LOGO & MARKS design logos brand identity idente marks brand design vector logofolio branding and identity marks design branding logodesign logo graphic design
Download color palette

A small collection of minimal logos and marks designed by me for clients worldwide in last couple of years.

Ines Mecheri
Ines Mecheri

More by Ines Mecheri

View profile
    • Like