Housing.com fictional flat style illustration

Housing.com fictional flat style illustration flat style illustration house housing.com house illustration illustration
Hello dribblers!

I came up with this idea after seeing a real estate search portal Housing.com which had amazing design system. And since I am learning illustrations, I decided to make one.
Its a flat style illustration with plain colors.

Disclaimer: I haven't done this work for Housing.com nor anyone has asked me to. It is purely hypothetical and fictional work of solely mine.

