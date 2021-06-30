Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Pixsellz

Flight Info (Light & Dark)

Pixsellz
Pixsellz
  • Save
Flight Info (Light & Dark) prototyping wireframe ux figma ui uikit flights flight
Flight Info (Light & Dark) prototyping wireframe ux figma ui uikit flights flight
Flight Info (Light & Dark) prototyping wireframe ux figma ui uikit flights flight
Flight Info (Light & Dark) prototyping wireframe ux figma ui uikit flights flight
Download color palette
  1. Frame 235.png
  2. Frame 236.png
  3. Frame 237.png
  4. Frame 238.png

Figma Design System

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on designsystem.pixsellz.io
Good for sale
Figma Design System

Figma Design System contains all the necessary elements to create interfaces of any complexity. Now you don't have to create every element from scratch. When creating this set we included all the latest Figma features. With this kit we promise you your workflow will speed up several X’s!

Learn more

---
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma
Unlock access to carefully crafted goods for designing interfaces.
Learn more

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Pixsellz
Pixsellz
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma

More by Pixsellz

View profile
    • Like