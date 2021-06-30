Inga Ziemele

Fresh Beer

Fresh beer on a hot summer day like a
Fresh bath after a satisfying long run,
Fresh sunshine after a long winter,
With fresh sounds of ducks in the park,
Fresh and squeaky bubbles,
With a fresh smell of unexpectedly gifted daisies,
And that fresh shampoo you like.

Fresh poster for Camden Town Brewery brief from YCN.
The project received YCN award.

