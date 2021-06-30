Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 009 - Music Player

Daily UI 009 - Music Player mobile app blue mobile design figma spotify musicplayer music player ui music player app music player music 009 daily ui 009 dailyui 009 appui app design ui design ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI :: 009

Challenge #09 - Music Player. Here is the minimal design of the Music app.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

