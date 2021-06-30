Linkedin concept

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This is my concept for LinkedIn.
I was thinking about how to increase creativity and intimacy in the LinkedIn logo.
So this was one of my etudes.
I hope you like it.

If you have a design project, I'm available.
Please Email me to talk.
📬 aliseyfari.design@gmail.com

🤝 We can communicate on LinkedIn:
Linkedin

