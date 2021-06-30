Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
websroad

Rebra Resume CV Template Design By Websroad

websroad
websroad
  • Save
Rebra Resume CV Template Design By Websroad clean modren fashion marketing creative id letterhead individuality trademark branding corporate company application logo graphic cv resume job business
Download color palette

This is Rebra Resume Cv Template Design - Get it now!, suitable for any publication project purpose like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a indesign tools, no need another software, editing just on indesign, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)

FEATURES:

+ 02 Total Page
+ Master Pages
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
MAIN FILE INCLUDED: + AI & EPS (Adobe Allustrator Format) + Documentation

All picture on preview image are not include in final download.

Fonts:

+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lato?preview.text_type=custom

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

websroad
websroad

More by websroad

View profile
    • Like