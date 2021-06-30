Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Polly Melnik

Logo for water competition

Logo for water competition ukraine 24 h people sun water kaykak competition design simple coloring nature flat logo vector illustration
I have create a logo for water competition in Ukraine. It will continue for 24 hours and two people will be paddeling in the kaykak.

