new branding ideas

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are working on 'm4' where we are figuring out our new direction for our remote design agency.
Our goal is to visualise a place on the internet were people come together and build epic products and share information / ideas.
We are moving towards the maker economy where individuals come together and build something new.
DAO's will play a huge roll in all of this. https://www.moij.co/posts/what-are-daos
Over the next couple of days we will upload more iterations. We are close the the final idea :)
See below another idea:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15963773-branding-ideas