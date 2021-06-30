new branding ideas

We are working on 'm4' where we are figuring out our new direction for our remote design agency.

Our goal is to visualise a place on the internet were people come together and build epic products and share information / ideas.

We are moving towards the maker economy where individuals come together and build something new.

DAO's will play a huge roll in all of this. https://www.moij.co/posts/what-are-daos

Over the next couple of days we will upload more iterations. We are close the the final idea :)

See below another idea:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15963773-branding-ideas