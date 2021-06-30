MOIJ

new branding ideas

new branding ideas vector logo illustration marketing branding design clean agency
We are working on 'm4' where we are figuring out our new direction for our remote design agency.

Our goal is to visualise a place on the internet were people come together and build epic products and share information / ideas.

We are moving towards the maker economy where individuals come together and build something new.

DAO's will play a huge roll in all of this. https://www.moij.co/posts/what-are-daos

Over the next couple of days we will upload more iterations. We are close the the final idea :)

See below another idea:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15963773-branding-ideas

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
