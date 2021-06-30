Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artemiy Lebedev

Brattier, 035

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Brattier, 035 loop redshift render renderer modeling design 3d motion design animation motion graphics motion 3d art 3d illustration ux uidesign uiux webdesign figma ui design
Brattier (035)
Unusual work for me because of the background of this work. Once upon a time I read and studied a lot about sea vessels and water wars.

Sea mines. Terrible weapon. Sea mines were widely used during the Russo-Japanese War. During the First World War, all the warring fleets installed 310 thousand sea mines, which sank about 400 ships, including 9 battleships.

Russia was not only the first to create sea mines and use them, but also achieved concrete military results. The British officially recognized the high-precision use of minefields in the Russian fleet. And the famous German submariner Ernst Hashagen wrote that during the First World War, only the mines of one country - Russia - posed a real danger.

Many scientific developments of Russian inventors in the field of sea mines remained unrealized, primarily because they were far ahead of the technical capabilities of their era.

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
