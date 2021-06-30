Brattier (035)

Unusual work for me because of the background of this work. Once upon a time I read and studied a lot about sea vessels and water wars.

Sea mines. Terrible weapon. Sea mines were widely used during the Russo-Japanese War. During the First World War, all the warring fleets installed 310 thousand sea mines, which sank about 400 ships, including 9 battleships.

Russia was not only the first to create sea mines and use them, but also achieved concrete military results. The British officially recognized the high-precision use of minefields in the Russian fleet. And the famous German submariner Ernst Hashagen wrote that during the First World War, only the mines of one country - Russia - posed a real danger.

Many scientific developments of Russian inventors in the field of sea mines remained unrealized, primarily because they were far ahead of the technical capabilities of their era.

