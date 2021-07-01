Porto. Mobile App • Components

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribbblers! 👋
Who's up for a new shot of Porto. Mobile App? Having elements that could be easily adapted from the website to the mobile apps helped us keep a fast-paced delivery rhythm and achieve a consistent and recognizable visual language across touchpoints.
But we also had an eye on the future. With a set of base components, adding new features or screens would require little design or development work, providing more flexibility to the client.
Read the full story → Case Study
—
If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.