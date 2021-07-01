Porto. Mobile App • Components

Pixelmatters

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Who's up for a new shot of Porto. Mobile App? Having elements that could be easily adapted from the website to the mobile apps helped us keep a fast-paced delivery rhythm and achieve a consistent and recognizable visual language across touchpoints.

But we also had an eye on the future. With a set of base components, adding new features or screens would require little design or development work, providing more flexibility to the client.

Read the full story → Case Study


