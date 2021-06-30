Janardana Setiagarish

Stained Glass

Janardana Setiagarish
Janardana Setiagarish
  • Save
Stained Glass vector illustration logo design
Download color palette

This is the first time i make a stained glass logo, and this is my first post on dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Janardana Setiagarish
Janardana Setiagarish
Like