Coub App | Neumorphism Redesign

Coub App | Neumorphism Redesign coub neumorphism mobile app design ui ux dark theme dark video
Coub is a video sharing app that allows users to create and share looping videos up to ten seconds long.
I'm redesigned the app in a dark theme in the Neomorphism style.
Hope you like it! 😉

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
