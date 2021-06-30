Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WhatsApp Redesign

i am just starting out as a UI/UX designer and wanted to redesign popular App so whats better than recreating my all time favorite App
What do u guys think of this UI?

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
