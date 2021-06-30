sven ten hove

Questionary mobile design

sven ten hove
sven ten hove
Hire Me
  • Save
Questionary mobile design website dashboard webapp design minimal app clean ux ui
Download color palette

A couple of months ago we were helping a client of ours with redesigning their platform.

TLDR version of companie's mission is to help their clients implement change and boost performance with a digital solution that triggers real, powerful human emotions.

This was one of our ideas to make it easy to fill out a questionary and see the change (before and after finishing a game).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
sven ten hove
sven ten hove
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by sven ten hove

View profile
    • Like