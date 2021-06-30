Logotype Collection for Tech Startups (Part Two)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logotype Collection Part 2 🔥
Designed through 2019 - 2021 for various tech startups, such as:
Softwhere — IT company (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
www.softwhere.nl
Cube — Creative Low-Code Agency (Paris, France)
www.cubeapps.co
Zawadi — Event Ticketing Platform (Santiago, Chile)
www.zawadi.co
Secureist — Security Device with Inteligent Access
(Bucharest, Romania)
Secureist.io
GrowthPass — Event Organizing Platform (United Arab Emirates)
www.growthpass.co
Iotwave — IT Company (Leeds, United Kingdom)
www.iotwave.io
CreateStudio — Video Animation Software (London, United Kingdom)
www.createstudio.com
ClipHire — Digital Resume Platform (Chicago, United States of America)
https://www.cliphire.co
Happy to know which one is your favorite ❤️
Let's collaborate on something great 📩
mihaidolganiuc@gmail.com
