Logotype Collection for Tech Startups (Part Two)

Logotype Collection for Tech Startups (Part Two) animation video resume house safe security wave letter w letter c cube modern media digital company it technology tech startups wordmark text type typography text custom branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Logotype Collection Part 2 🔥

Designed through 2019 - 2021 for various tech startups, such as:

Softwhere — IT company (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
www.softwhere.nl

Cube — Creative Low-Code Agency (Paris, France)
www.cubeapps.co

Zawadi — Event Ticketing Platform (Santiago, Chile)
www.zawadi.co

Secureist — Security Device with Inteligent Access
(Bucharest, Romania)
Secureist.io

GrowthPass — Event Organizing Platform (United Arab Emirates)
www.growthpass.co

Iotwave — IT Company (Leeds, United Kingdom)
www.iotwave.io

CreateStudio — Video Animation Software (London, United Kingdom)
www.createstudio.com

ClipHire — Digital Resume Platform (Chicago, United States of America)
https://www.cliphire.co

Happy to know which one is your favorite ❤️

Let's collaborate on something great 📩
mihaidolganiuc@gmail.com

