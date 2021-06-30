Logotype Collection for Tech Startups (Part Two)

Logotype Collection Part 2 🔥

Designed through 2019 - 2021 for various tech startups, such as:

Softwhere — IT company (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

www.softwhere.nl

Cube — Creative Low-Code Agency (Paris, France)

www.cubeapps.co

Zawadi — Event Ticketing Platform (Santiago, Chile)

www.zawadi.co

Secureist — Security Device with Inteligent Access

(Bucharest, Romania)

Secureist.io

GrowthPass — Event Organizing Platform (United Arab Emirates)

www.growthpass.co

Iotwave — IT Company (Leeds, United Kingdom)

www.iotwave.io

CreateStudio — Video Animation Software (London, United Kingdom)

www.createstudio.com

ClipHire — Digital Resume Platform (Chicago, United States of America)

https://www.cliphire.co

Happy to know which one is your favorite ❤️

Let's collaborate on something great 📩

mihaidolganiuc@gmail.com