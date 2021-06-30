Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Gladun

Gardener (double bounce)

Alexander Gladun
Alexander Gladun
  • Save
Gardener (double bounce) 2d after effects character design character 2d character 2d character animation character animation flat walk cycle animation motion design motion graphics
Download color palette

Second animation in a walk cycle series. (double bounce)

Follow me on:
Instagram / Vimeo

Alexander Gladun
Alexander Gladun

More by Alexander Gladun

View profile
    • Like