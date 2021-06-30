Majix

Keramat Charity

Majix
Majix
  • Save
Keramat Charity home homepage landing persian illness pay donate charity branding illustration ux design ui adobe xd website kids kid children child cancer
Download color palette

Landing page of a charity website for treatment and care of children with cancer.
This work is in Persian language. Dribbble is ruining image quality. Check the live version @ https://keramat-charity.ir

Majix
Majix

More by Majix

View profile
    • Like