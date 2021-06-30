https://fullmetaljacket.com/

Full Metal Jacket is the leading source for military equipment, tactical gear, surplus, and collectibles. Aside from selling all kinds of foreign and domestic military surplus both in-store and online, there are many other facets of Full Metal Jacket business. Full Metal Jacket has excellent relationships with numerous manufacturers and their distributors. They have supplied local agencies, special operations teams, and foreign governments with equipment from body armor to combat sights.

https://upqode.com/work/full-metal-jacket/