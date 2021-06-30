Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AGIMA

mycar.kz

AGIMA
AGIMA
  • Save
mycar.kz clean ui minimal web search catalog market shop interface agima mobile machine car
Download color palette

MyCar.kz is the largest company for selling and buying cars online, which is based in Kazakhstan.

Case on Behance

Instagram | Behance | Telegram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
AGIMA
AGIMA
Full service development & interactive agency 👇👇👇

More by AGIMA

View profile
    • Like