Fortunate Adediwura

Fortunate Adediwura
Single accommodation view student search landing page website design
Wanted to create an easy to use web app for students who want to school overseas and need accommodation while schooling. We came up with a very bold and expressive brand for the product, which I made use of while creating the landing.
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
