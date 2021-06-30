Fitony is the newest way to control your weight! By scanning products you consume throghout the day you can easily track your caloric intake and stay fit. Pro version also provides you with everyday advice on nutrition and online courses with health experts. Soon to be available on App Store.

Full presentation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122488997/Fitony-App-control-your-weight

***

If you have a project for me, just send me a message!