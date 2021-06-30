Deni_Y

Я бриз, что ласкает твое лицо.

Я бриз, что ласкает твое лицо. lettering sea illustration poetry t-shirt branding design
I am the breeze that caresses your face.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
