Logo doodle handwriting orange playfull cat illustration branding doodle logo
Doodling and playing around with word and image. This is a little private project for personal branding. "Tatze" stands for paw in German. The word "tattse" is a combination of name and surname, which vocally is pronounced same as "Tatze" in German. The logo should communicate openness, friendliness and playfulness.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
UX Designer, Cat & Coffee lover

