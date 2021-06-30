Arrow /// Logo for sale

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PREMADE LOGO FOR SELL - BUY NOW
The ethnic logo that combines portrait and pattern that are intertwined into a coherent whole. The girl, from the Indian tribe, is focused like a aimed arrow.
/////////////////// ⠀
● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.
Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop
I am always available for new projects.
Contact me at designartitype@gmail.com
Follow me on Instagram