InVolo - Insieme nuovi valori

InVolo brings together different charitable organizations looking to create an even deeper relationship between each other and with local communities. Through a series of events aimed to present their activities on the territory, the InVolo network hopes to raise awareness and give the spotlight to the volunteering world.

animation by Sail Ho Studio - Matteo Goi

art direction by Mariana Moreira

music and sound design by Tommaso Simonetta

