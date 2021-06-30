Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI #005 - App Icon

DailyUI #005 - App Icon illustration branding icon 005 design ui daily ui dailyui daily
Today's challenge was to create an app icon. I decided to create an icon for a ficticious App called Prickle!

🌵

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
