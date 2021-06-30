Snuggling Duckling coffee and more

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I created a coffee and bakery outlet with the brand name "Snuggling Duckling."
The brand logo and packaging is designed to catch the attention of its intended audience and to whet their appetite for nice, tasty, healthy, and mouth-watering refreshments.