Kevin Rachmadiansyah
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Online Shop Platform E-commerce - Landing Page

Kevin Rachmadiansyah
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Kevin Rachmadiansyah for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Online Shop Platform E-commerce - Landing Page
Hello guys!

Super excited to share my exploration on a product that helps micro-businesses scaling up to the next level namely Storepanel. Hope you enjoy it. A million thanks for your support and feedback. Have a great and wild week!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
