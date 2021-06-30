Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rostam Sadiqi

Insurance landing Page Web & Mobile UX

Rostam Sadiqi
Rostam Sadiqi
Insurance landing Page Web & Mobile UX insurance web web design adobe xd ux
Insurance Landing Page Angular & Bootstrap 5

My BEHANCE Account for complete design
https://www.behance.net/rostamsadiqi

Demo Link: https://rostamsadiqi.github.io/insurance-landing-page-angular/

Source code in Angular 11 to download : https://github.com/rostamsadiqi/insurance-landing-page-angular

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Rostam Sadiqi
Rostam Sadiqi

