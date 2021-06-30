🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you ever creating a finance app? Nord UI Kit is created especially for those who want to make it perfect, you don’t have a right on any mistake, after all. Clean and minimalistic, with necessary data and colorful accents, that make it stylish. Pack includes 21 screens for successful and clear app design. Compatible with Sketch & Figma.
📱 Get Nord Finance App UI Kit
As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram