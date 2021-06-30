James Round

Bear!

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
Bear! landscape animal magazine puzzle maths math science nature bear
Download color palette

Here's a crop from a recent illustration I did for Quanta magazine.

See the full project over on Behance...
www.behance.net/gallery/122505191/June-Insights-Puzzle-Illustration-Quanta

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like