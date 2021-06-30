Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MouseScope Logo Design stethoscope design brand design brand identity abastact logo branding logo modern logo logo design
Hi👋
This is a technology company logo design
It,s a Mouse and stethoscope Logo Combination.
If you like my design press "L" and leave your valuable 'Comment'.
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this design
