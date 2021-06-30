Logo atelier

Логотип, изготовленный для коллег по цеху, это ли не отрада?) Совместив две отрасли в одной, я взял за основу булавку, олицетворяющую ателье, и дополнил образ наименованием, получив на выходе простой и говорящий сам за себя элемент айдентики.

A logo made for colleagues in the shop, is it not a joy?) Having combined the two industries in one, I took as a basis a pin that personifies the atelier, and supplemented the image with a name, receiving a simple and self-explanatory element of identity.

