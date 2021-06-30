Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BACKWATER

Logo atelier

BACKWATER
BACKWATER
Логотип, изготовленный для коллег по цеху, это ли не отрада?) Совместив две отрасли в одной, я взял за основу булавку, олицетворяющую ателье, и дополнил образ наименованием, получив на выходе простой и говорящий сам за себя элемент айдентики.

**********

A logo made for colleagues in the shop, is it not a joy?) Having combined the two industries in one, I took as a basis a pin that personifies the atelier, and supplemented the image with a name, receiving a simple and self-explanatory element of identity.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance

BACKWATER
BACKWATER

    • Like