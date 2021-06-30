eCommerce focused on the consumer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi to everyone!
Specifying a gender in the product search is meant to provide this information for potential customers that help them narrow their search. This raises an interesting problem because the item gender tagging depends on the user gender tagging. Regardless of race or gender, we can all wear or buy whatever we want.
So for this, in digital team we propose an eCommerce where we dispense with the default filter for the clients and show recommendations of the relevant items instead. Thus we help improve the inferences about the gender preferences of users. Enjoy it! 🏳️🌈
We are Eugeni Vila, Chus Margallo, Borja Regueiro & me.
Check out the whole article Nacar Team has developed in occasion of Pride Day:
Re-defining Gender Roles in Design