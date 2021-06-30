NFT Marketplace - UI/UX Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We recently worked on creating a platform for the NFT Marketplace company. This is a dedicated place for both gamers and games developers. 👾 ☄️
The platform has a social section, thanks to which users can contact each other. And also share with each other various videos and images. There is also an area where you can find information about all game tournaments.
We made sure that the entire platform consists of easy-to-use interfaces. So that even new players can find themselves in this place. We created the entire information architecture and based on it to create an appropriately intuitive website. We also took care of the visual side of the project, matching the colors and construction of the platform to its subject.
