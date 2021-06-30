Ticha Tours Logo

Paper Snap

Ticha Tours is a micro business based in Cape Town. Jonathan Tichaona offers a shuttle service from the airport, he also offers tours around beautiful Cape Town. The "looping t" design represents a journey from A to B, while taking the scenic route. The loop forms a location marker.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
