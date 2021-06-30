Ticha Tours Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ticha Tours is a micro business based in Cape Town. Jonathan Tichaona offers a shuttle service from the airport, he also offers tours around beautiful Cape Town. The "looping t" design represents a journey from A to B, while taking the scenic route. The loop forms a location marker.