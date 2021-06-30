Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilham Pratama

Redesign UNIQLO ID App Part 2

Ilham Pratama
Ilham Pratama
  • Save
Redesign UNIQLO ID App Part 2 app icon typography design branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋🏻
I want to share the result of my work about redesigning the UNIQLO ID app
Hope you like it ❤️

I’m available for new projects: ✉️ ilhamp591@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Ilham Pratama
Ilham Pratama

More by Ilham Pratama

View profile
    • Like